Below, read some of the latest stories taking place around the Diocese.

Diocesan offices hold Child Abuse Prevention Month Art Contest

The Office of Child and Youth Protection, in collaboration with several other diocesan offices, held their First Annual Child Abuse Prevention Month Art Poster Contest this April. Children and youth 18 and under from all parishes, schools and families throughout the Diocese were invited to participate in the contest, which had the theme “I Am Loved!”

Participants were encouraged to artistically depict their interpretation of the contest’s theme, expressing their awareness of being loved by family, friends, other people in their lives, God and creation. The contest and its theme was a collaboration between the Office of Child and Youth Protection and the offices of Catechetical Ministry, Catholic Schools, Ministry With Young Catholics and Marriage and Family Life.

Elder Samaniego, Director of the Office of Child and Youth Protection, said that the idea for the contest stemmed from the desire to involve children and youth in their diocesan awareness and commitment to protecting children in our parishes and schools.

“If the children and teens that participate in this contest can express, through their art, their awareness of being loved, cared for, and protected, they and we will be able to see those feelings and thoughts on color penciled, painted, water-colored, and acrylic painted paper. Recognizing and expressing how one is loved, especially through the arts, can be a fulfilling, self-esteeming boosting, and healing experience,” said Samaniego.

Samaniego also said that they hope to provide an opportunity for parents and children to have a conversation about child abuse prevention. “Most parents and adults feel uncomfortable talking with their children about abuse, with fear of not being able to answer some of the questions that may arise or of hearing unsettling news. Hopefully, the art will create good conversation on what being loved looks like and how safe relationships and personal boundaries are ways to be loved and love others,” he said.

The contest was categorized into elementary school, middle school and high school levels. first, second and third place winners, for each level, will be awarded art supplies gift cards. Winners will be determined by Diocesan Pastoral Center employees, and will be announced April 11 on diocesan media.

All entries will be displayed at the Diocesan Pastoral Center and at the reception after the Child Abuse Prevention and Abuse Victims Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral on April 13 at 6 p.m. Samaniego explained that the art entries being exhibited after the Mass will allow attendees to “to connect the purpose of the Mass with the message of the contest, ‘I Am Loved,’ and see the contrast of abuse prevention, abuse victims, and the dignity of the young person through the art – being loved.” They plan on doing the contest annually from now on.

Bishop Barnes honored by Ghanaian community

The Diocese’s Ghanian Catholic community gathered on March 12 at St. Joseph the Worker in Loma Linda for a Mass and celebration in honor of Ghana’s 66th anniversary of independence from colonial rule. The Mass was attended by Ghanaian priests and laity and some Nigerians, and featured Ghanaian music.

At the reception, Bishop Emeritus Gerald Barnes was honored by receiving the Ghanian traditional chieftancy title of “Nana,” along with being clothed with the traditional attire of a chief. The chieftancy title is traditionally accorded to those who have shown outstanding values and promoted peace, unity and support for community building.

“We are very edified and most grateful for the gift of Bishop Barnes in our lives. He received us with open arms in this diocese and has continued to support us,” said the chairman of the Ghanaian Catholic community, Dr. Thomas Darko. “We also owe our gratitude to Bishop Rojas who has continued the support started by his predecessor.”

March 12 was also Bishop Barnes’ anniversary of installation as second Bishop of the Diocese of San Bernardino, so it was a day of celebration for several reasons.

Fr. Guillén, Dcn. Orozco receive badges as Riverside County chaplains

On March 27, Deacon Andrew “Andy” Orosco and Father Tomás Guillén received their official badges from the Riverside County Sheriff for their volunteer services as sheriff’s chaplains. Congratulations to Dcn. Orosco and Fr. Guillén on this special occasion.

We continue to keep them and all other chaplains in our prayers as they carry out this important ministry.

Consulates of Guatemala, El Salvador meet with Bishop Rojas

On March 23, consulates from Guatemala and El Salvador visited the Diocesan Pastoral Center (DPC) to introduce themselves to Bishop Alberto Rojas and let him know what services they offer. From El Salvador was consul general Manuel Flores, and from Guatemala was vice consul Elvia Raquel Donado and her staff Estela Quinilla and Saraí Villanueva. The Diocese has maintained a relationship with the Guatemalan consulate for many years ever since it was set up in San Bernardino, while the El Salvador consulate was recently established in Highland. Bishop Rojas expressed his desire for collaboration with the consulates, especially to support immigrants in our community.

Life, Dignity and Justice Office to hold Behavioral Health Conference

The diocesan Office of Life, Dignity and Justice has announced the date, theme and speakers for their Behavioral Health Conference, which takes place every two years.

The conference will take place on May 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in San Bernardino. The theme will be “Resilience: Finding Calm Amidst the Storm” and the conference is free to attend.

The keynote speaker will be Sister Angela U. Ekwonye, DMMM, MS, Ph.D., CPH, who is an Associate Professor in the Department of Public Health at St. Catherine University, St. Paul, Minnesota. Sister Angela’s talk will have the same title as the conference’s theme.

After the keynote, participants may choose which workshop to attend next from several options. One option is titled “Addressing the Prevalent Mental and Emotional Health Challenges Among the Youth/Young Adults” by Dr. Matthew Change, MD, Director of the Department of Behavioral Health at Riverside University Health System.

Another option is “Quiet Quitting: Correlating Emotional and Mental Abuse with Work Performance and Physical Wellbeing” by Dr. Melissa Hofstetter, Ph.D, M.Div., Founder and Executive Director of Shepherd Heart Ministry.

Another speaker, Dr. Angela William Gorell, Ph.D., M.Div, who is an author, speaker and minister, will be giving two workshops: “The Impact of Social Media on Relational and Behavioral Aptitude of People in Present-Day Society” and “Rising from the Deep: Managing Post-COVID-19 Mental and Emotional Health Challenges.”

The closing keynote will be given by Father Rafael Partida, Episcopal Vicar of the Riverside Region and Director of the diocesan Department of Ethnic Affairs. Fr. Partida’s closing keynote is titled “The Church as the Vessel of God’s Love and Mercy Amidst Life’s Challenges.”

The address of the Diocesan Pastoral Center where the conference will take place is 1201 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA, 92404.

To register, visit bit.ly/3Z7d0Fr.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.