By Dr. Samuel Torres

It has been my immense pleasure to witness the return of our younger students (TK-2) and their excitement upon entering campus for the first time this school year. Welcoming them back to the learning environments they have come to love and appreciate should give our schools a great deal of satisfaction because they have all worked very hard to maintain the enthusiasm students need to keep the learning going in a positive manner. Even as the pandemic has tested our endurance and taught us many lessons, it is fitting that we celebrate the reopening of our Catholic elementary schools with joy, gratitude, and thanksgiving. We are truly blessed and have much to celebrate!

Parents, your patience and trust demonstrate courage and confidence to your children. Thank you for your continued belief in the value of a Catholic education for your children, one that is so vital in times like these. The values you teach your children are practiced by them in the school community and strengthened over time.

Teachers and staff, your commitment to the children we serve is so outstanding and needed. You are the first point of contact in assisting our students and families with their needs. Because of you, our students are smart, confident, compassionate, faith-filled, and they understand what community means. Thank you for embodying and witnessing the “servant leader” for our children. Together with parents you are helping to reinforce the values they will need in a Christ-centered life.

Students, we are grateful for YOU. You are the reason why we have Catholic Schools. We believe in you, and we are very proud of you—all of you. Know that your church loves you, and we are here to support you in your learning and faith formation this school year. Think about all the new values and lessons you have learned in these unique times. God must surely love you since he trusted you with many challenges. You implored your newfound tools and values to keep going strong while supporting one another.

Principals, we are grateful for all that you bring to your unique leadership. The faith-filled environments you lead have exhibited the planning and care of extraordinary times. Your dedication to your school communities during this past year has been nothing short of inspiring. Thank you for leading with grace, conviction, and collaboration.

Finally, we cannot be more grateful for our bishops and pastors, who during these times have prayed for us and protected access for our Catholic schools. They have set the vision for our Catholic ministries, especially schools, to help us remain focused on Christ in all times. We thank them for shepherding us while being confronted with change.

One thing is very clear, that moving forward together in Christ is the best place to be. Through expressions of gratitude, we have experienced moments of grace throughout this pandemic. While the road ahead may be somewhat unclear, what is crystal clear is that God is with us. This truth has been—and will always be—what ultimately unites us and sustains us.

During this extraordinary school year, may we all strive to recognize the blessings that surround us. May we also reach out to one another with gratitude and support as we exercise the God-given graces afforded to us. The graces will strengthen us for our continued journey together.

May almighty God richly bless you and all children of our diocese.

Dr. Samuel Torres is Superintendent of Catholics Schools in the Diocese of San Bernardino.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.